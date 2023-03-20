Kamya Punjabi Wants To Be Part of a 'Mature Love Story' Because...

Kamya Punjabi is all set to woo the audience with a cameo in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. She will be seen essaying the cameo role of a vampire in Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show. Her track in the show will last for around 20 days. However, in a recent interview, Kamya revealed that she “was a bit skeptical” when this cameo role was offered to her, as she prefers “doing full-fledged roles.”

“I have played all kinds of roles and when this was offered to me, I was a bit skeptical because it was a cameo. I prefer doing full-fledged roles,” she told E-Times. Kamya shared that since she has never essayed the role of a vampire, she made up her mind to take it up. “But then I have never played a vampire, so when this was offered to me, I decided to take it up. I will be seen with Ayub Khan; he is a good actor and we will form a good team,” she added.

In her over two-decade-long career, Kamya Punjabi has played negative roles in many TV shows including, Shakti and Banoo Main Teri Dulhan. Therefore, when asked if she feels she has been typecast in these roles, the actress claimed that essaying a grey character never bothers her. She further expressed her wish to be part of ‘a mature love story’ and mentioned that it will be a ‘refreshing experience’ for her.

“It does not bother me at all because if I played a grey character in Shakti, it was also one of the most memorable roles on TV. But I do hope that people will offer me something different like a mature love story. That will be a refreshing change from playing negative roles,” Kamya told the entertainment portal.

Kamya also opened up on her show Sanjog being wrapped up in just three months last year. The actress shared her views on the same and argued that it is because “many actors are turning producers or forming production houses,” which are then launching innumerable shows. “When a show receives a lukewarm response, the network is not in the mood to be patient over a few months for it to connect better with the audiences. They want to immediately pull the plug and replace it with a new show. When Sanjog wrapped up, I was shocked, but at the end of the day it is the maker and broadcaster’s call," she explained.

