Home » Movies » Kangana Ranaut Accuses Karan Johar of 'Bullying' Her With 'Nepo Mafia,' Says 'Abhi Toh Tumhari...'
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Accuses Karan Johar of 'Bullying' Her With 'Nepo Mafia,' Says 'Abhi Toh Tumhari...'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 07:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Kangana Ranaut takes yet another dig at Karan Johar.

Kangana Ranaut takes yet another dig at Karan Johar.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts to Karan Johar's recent cryptic post on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has responded to Karan Johar’s recent cryptic post in which he spoke about how he was not going to surrender to false allegations against him. Kangana re-shared a screenshot of Karan Johar’s cryptic post, uploaded by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, on her Instagram Story and accused the filmmaker of allegedly insulting her on national television.

Kangana wrote, “Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn’t speak English. Aaj inki Hindi dekh kar khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya." (sic)

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story.

Karan Johar has been facing a lot of criticism on social media lately. It all started after Priyanka Chopra Jonas talked about how she was “pushed into a corner" in Bollywood. Following this, Kangana Ranaut made a shocking allegation against Karan Johar. The actress alleged that Karan Johar “banned" Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her “friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, in a series of tweets, alleged that Karan “harassed" Priyanka Chopra to a point where “she had to leave India".

Additionally, a few days back an old video of KJo also went viral on social media in which he talked about how he wanted to “sabotage" Anushka Sharma’s career after seeing her photo for the first time. In the video, Karan can be heard saying that he “wanted to murder" her career before her Bollywood debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The comments were made in jest but further ignited the nepotism debate on social media.

On Saturday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and penned down a note which read: “Aap utha lo talvaar… Hum marne waalon mein se nahi (You can pick swords but it will not kill us)."

first published:April 10, 2023, 07:39 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 07:39 IST