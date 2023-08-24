Kangana Ranaut And Raghav Lawrence's New Photos From Chandramukhi 2 Goes Viral; Check Here

Kangana Rananut’s next film Chandramukhi 2 has been in the news ever since the makers released the first look of the lead actors. It has created a lot of buzz among the audience. Well, keeping up with the trend, the makers have once again released another fresh photo featuring Kangana and Raghava Lawrence as Chandramukhi and Vetaiyan Raja. Social media users were quick to react after seeing Chandramukhi 2’s fresh photo.

In the photo, we can Raghav Lawrence dressed as Vetaiyan Raja and giving a stern look to Kangana who is dressed as Chandramukhi. She is looking a little tense. Last month in July, the first look of Raghav was released. The actor was seen dressed in royal attire and walking down the steps of a palace. He is seen showing an evil grin and intense gaze in the look. Lawrence tweeted, “Thanks to Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth! Here’s presenting you the first look at #Vettaiyan. I need all your blessings! Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Chandramukhi2."

Take a look here:

Chandramukhi was released in 2005 in which Rajinikanth essayed the role of Vettaiyan Raja in this film. A horror comedy, the film gained a massive fan following over the years, due to its riveting storyline and brilliant performances. Chandramukhi’s plot revolves around eerie developments in an abandoned mansion that happen due to the ghost of an ancient courtesan, who desires revenge.

Chandramukhi was the official Tamil remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in the key roles. As per reports, Chandramukhi 2 will be a prequel that will narrate the story of Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi.

The film is slated to be released on Ganesh Chaturthi this year in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Besides Lawrence and Kangana, Chandramukhi 2 boasts a talented cast starring Vadivelu, Sathyaraj, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon and others.