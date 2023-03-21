Lock Upp 2 is coming soon and fans are excited to know who will be ‘locked up’ in Kangana Ranaut’s show this time. While everyone is waiting for the official announcement, News18 Showsha got in touch with season one’s Zeeshan Khan. On being asked what advice he would like to pass on to those who will be seen in Lock Upp 2, Khan shared that they should not take the host, Kangana Ranaut, seriously. Zeeshan claims that the Lock Upp’s “so-called queen" has “absolutely no understanding" of the show.

“My advice to the future contestant would be, be who you are. It is a jail-themed show. Our so-called ‘queen’ of the show (Kangana Ranaut) has absolutely no understanding of what happens inside. She will have a biased opinion. You stay strong on your grounds. Trust me, do not take the queen’s advice ever, ever," Zeeshan Khan told us.

“Nobody should take Kangana very seriously. It should not sound that I am bitter towards her or anything but I am saying this with all calmness or with no ill intention towards her," the actor added.

During his stint in Lock Upp 1, Zeeshan Khan had an ugly fight with co-contestant Payal Rohatgi following which the latter even called him a ‘terrorist’. While Payal faced a massive backlash on social media for her comment, Kangana later clarified that Payal’s comments were ‘her own’. Recalling the same, Khan questioned Kangana and claimed that the actress did not take a stand for him.

“In Lock Upp, Chetan Hansraj was evicted for using (a casteist remark). Kangana called it unacceptable. Four days after the incident, Payal Rohatgi called me a terrorist for being a Muslim. You are bothered about a word being used which will hurt that minority. I agree and support that. But when someone insults a religion, she refused to take action. That was her punishment? She (Kangana) said, ‘We cannot do anything. We revoke her captaincy status for the rest of the show’," Zeeshan said.

“If Kangana could not have taken a stand for me on that, I really don’t think all her ranting on Twitter or anywhere else makes any sense. It is all bull***t," the actor concluded.

Read all the Latest Movies News here