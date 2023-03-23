Kangana Ranaut Once Dated A Scientist Who Didn't Know She Was an Actress, Broke Up Because...

Kangana Ranaut turned 36 on Thursday, March 23. While the actress is best known for her actress prowess, delivering memorable roles in films such as Gangster, Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, and Queen, she has also often made headlines for her bold statements about her parents, ex-boyfriends, and more. One such bold statement she made back in 2013 while speaking about her ex-boyfriends, one of which was a scientist who didn’t know she was an actress.

The star, who is currently in news for her feud with Diljit Dosanjh over the Khalistani issue, spoke with Filmfare at the time about the men in her life and said that he wasn’t aware of her acting for the ‘longest time…which is for two weeks.’ She also chose to keep it away from him because she felt he would ask her many questions about her work.

“He was an intelligent and sorted man. He’s still a friend. It didn’t work because he wanted to get married and I was not ready. It’s not impossible to date a normal guy. My ex did see me like an ordinary girl. He respected me. He appreciated that I came from nowhere and made it big. I like being appreciated; I don’t want to be ignored. But I don’t want to be with a fan. All the same, I don’t want to be with an arrogant man. He should be balanced," she told the publication at the time.

She added that she took the said scientist to an event in Dubai where the media was present and he was amazed by the attention she was receiving. “I remember being with my ex in Dubai for a fashion show. Being a scientist he was not used to the paparazzi. I liked that relationship because it was a normal, regular one. After the show, his face had turned red with amazement. He told me ‘God, you are so important’. For a scientist to step out of the laboratory and attend a fashion show was something unique. He had seen me doing dishes at home and now I was the diva on the ramp," she revealed.

As of now, Kangana is not dating anyone publicly and often makes headlines for her work. She is currently busy with the post-production of her directorial film Emergency and the making of her South film Chandramukhi 2.

