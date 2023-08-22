Kangana Ranaut BREAKS Silence on Karan Johar's Support to Emergency: 'I'm Scared Now Because...'

Kangana Ranaut said she is ‘very scared’ after Karan Johar extended his support to Emergency. Earlier in the day, Karan offered an olive branch towards Kangana after years of feud and admitted that he is excited for Kangana’s upcoming film Emergency. While the statement has now gone viral, the actress took to X, previously known as Twitter, and admitted that she is scared that she will be targetted with a smear campaign. Kangana Ranaut, who will be starring and directing the political-themed film, claimed that a smear campaign was orchestrated when Manikarnika had released.

“Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again …" she tweeted.

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut’s feud dates back to the time she appeared on his show, Koffee With Karan. Six years ago, Kangana called him a ‘movie mafia’. Since then, the actress has often attacked Karan via social media. While Karan has not reacted to the jibes at him, he made a rare comment about Kangana in a recent interview. The Indian Express asked him if he would make a film about a political event. The filmmaker mentioned Kangana’s political drama Emergency and said, “The emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.”

Emergency is set to release on November 24, 2023. Kangana plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade among others.