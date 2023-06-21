Kangana Ranaut Brutally Trolled After Tiku Weds Sheru Promo Takes Massive Dig at Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut is getting trolled after a new promo of Tiku Weds Sheru, a film produced by her, featured a dig at Hrithik Roshan. On Wednesday, Prime Video released a video in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen introducing himself as ‘Sheru’, a Bollywood actor and producer who has worked with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and even Aamir Khan. While listing the names, Nawaz’s Sheru purposely takes Hrithik Roshan’s name and explains the reason behind his missing photo.

“My name is Sheru and people lovingly call me… Sheru only. I’m a Bollywood actor. I’m a big film producer of all types of movies, small and big. See, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir… Hrithik wasn’t available so that’s why he’s not here," Nawazuddin said in the video. The mention of Hrithik has not gone down well with Reddit users.

In a thread about Nawaz mentioning Hrithik in the video, many felt that Kangana had a say and approval on the video, considering that she is the producer of the film, and slammed her. “Is this real or some kind of fan edit? Nawaz could pull a pic with SRK, Salman or even Amitabh, why choose HR? Did they take his permission to use his name for promotions?" a fourth user asked.

For the unversed, Kangana had claimed that she had a love affair with Hrithik Roshan. The actress had previously claimed that the two were in a relationship and had also travelled to Paris together. They were seen in the film Krrish 2. However, Kangana’s claim did not go down well with Hrithik.

Meanwhile, Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana’s first venture as a producer. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is also making her Bollywood debut in the movie.

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “Tiku Weds Sheru follows the journey of two eccentric and starry eyed characters - a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls."