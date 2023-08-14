CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kangana Ranaut Brutally Trolled For Her Bharatnatyam Dance In Chandramukhi 2

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 17:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Netizens troll Kangana Ranaut's Bharatnatyam dance.

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Chandramukhi 2. The film is slated to release on September 19.

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Chandramukhi 2. The makers recently released the first song from the film. The MM Keeravaani musical is called Swagathaanjali. The song features Kangana in a white saaree with pink detailing, paired with heavy gold jewellery. While the song has become the talk of the town, the actress faced massive trolling for her Bharatnatyam dance in the song.

Many users took to the microblogging site X to call out the actress. One of them wrote, “Not suited at all she looks like regular bollywood heroine she is not apt.” Meanwhile another one took to the platform and wrote, “kangana ranaut might be a good actor but definitely not a good dancer! I mean wtf is this ”. Another user wrote, “Another user said, “Me, with almost 17 years of classical dance training, watching that clip of Kangana from Chandramukhi 2.”

However, some fans of the actress defended her. One of them wrote, “Omg #KanganaRanaut mam performance nailed it. No one can beat her performance level(after sridevi gi, Rekha gi, Madhuri gi, Madhubala gi) thats why she is queen of Hindi cinema world. big round of applause for #chandramukhi2 team .” “Bro can we appreciate this lady for a moment….She is slaying every single character she plays, far better than any legendary actor in the industry,” read another comment.

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a horror comedy that is scheduled to release in September this year. In the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film, Kangana will play the role of a dancer in a king’s court. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. The film also stars Srushti Dange, Lakshmi Manon, Raadika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh in pivotal roles. ‘Chandramukhi 2’ will hit the big screens on September 19.

