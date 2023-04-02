Kangana Calls Hindi, Sanskrit Speaking Kids 'Top Tier', Takes a Dig at 'English Speaking Desi Kids'

Kangana Ranaut took yet another dig and this time it was at ‘English-speaking desi kids’ who speak Hindi in a ‘tacky second-hand British accent.’ The Bollywood actress called such kids ‘annoying.’ She was responding to a tweet on Gurugram kids speaking in English and barely understanding Hindi. The original post was a response to the news of Italy introducing a bill in the parliament seeking a ban on English and other foreign languages in a bid to tackle ‘Anglomania.’

The tweet read, “Hate me but we need to do the same, kids in Gurugram only speak in English but they only barely understand Hindi and forget about speaking Hindi."

Responding to this, Kangana wrote, “I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating… while kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier 👌👌"

Take a look:

I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating… while kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier 👌👌 https://t.co/tdyvlbixGL— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2023

Last month, Kangana Ranaut unleashed her wrath on the Gen Z and compared the generation with “gajar muli (carrot and radish)" and added that they ‘cannot afford to buy a house or commit’ to a relationship or marriage.

“Gen Z… HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don’t respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way and GenZ only respect quick success,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is working on her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2. She is also directing and starring in her film Emergency.

