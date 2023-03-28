CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kangana Claims Karan Johar 'Banned' Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood After Her 'Friendship' With SRK

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 10:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Karan Johar for allegedly ousting Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut has made yet another shocking claim against Karan Johar, alleging that the filmmaker 'harassed' Priyanka Chopra to a point where 'she had to leave India'.

Kangana Ranaut has made yet another shocking allegation against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress has alleged that Karan Johar “banned" Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her “friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, in a series of tweets, claimed that Karan “harassed" Priyanka Chopra to a point where “she had to leave India".

Kangana on Tuesday morning tweeted an article which read: “Priyanka Chopra says she moved to the US because had ‘beef’ with people in Bollywood: ‘Was being pushed into a corner, was tired of the politics". Sharing the article, Kangana wrote, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

In another tweet, she wrote, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

She continued, “This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed that she decided to take a break from Bollywood after she was being “pushed into a corner" and got “tired of politics". Priyanka Chopra made her way into Hollywood after she starred in the 2015 television series Quantico. She also featured in a few music videos including ‘In My City’ and ‘Exotic’.

