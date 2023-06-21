Kangana Ranaut Drops Photo of Her 'Most Favourite People' As PM Modi Meets Elon Musk In US

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday morning and reacted to Elon Musk’s ‘I am a fan of Modi’ comment. She shared a picture of the Tesla CEO meeting the Prime Minister of India and called them her ‘most favourite people’. “Two of my most favourite people…such a lovely morning," she wrote.

For the unversed, on his state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday. After their meeting, Musk called himself a ‘fan’ of Modi. “I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India’s advantage,” he said as quoted by ANI.

Kangana Ranaut has never hesitated from expressing her likes for Prime Minister. She often appreciates his work. Ahead of the 2019 elections too, Kangana voiced her support for Narendra Modi. “He (Prime Minister Modi) is the most deserving candidate. It’s not like he has reached this place because of his mother and father. He is the rightful leader of the democracy. We have voted him as our Prime Minister. This cannot be taken away from him. This is his well-deserved place which he has earned after sheer hardwork. So, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his credibility as a Prime Minister," she said as quoted by India TV.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency. She is playing the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana is also directing the movie. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Pupul Jayakar among others in key roles. Kangana had earlier clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Besides Emergency, Kangana also has Tejas in her pipeline.