Kangana Ranaut Fans BASH Mahesh Bhatt For Explaining Alia Bhatt's 'Difficulty', Defending Nepotism

Alia Bhatt won the 69th National Film Award in the Best Actress Category for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi on Thursday, August 24. Many fans of Kangana Ranaut felt her performance in the film Thalaivii was snubbed by the jury and was better deserving of the honour. Amid all this, an old video is now going viral on Reddit in which, addressing nepotism, Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt could be heard saying that both actresses (Alia and Kangana) have had the same journey in Bollywood.

The video is from a 2017 interview when Mahesh Bhatt was promoting his movie Begum Jaan. Bhatt was asked about his take on nepotism in Bollywood when he told NDTV, “See, there’s no denying that Kangana was right in a way. The film industry the world over is inward-looking. It’s kind of like a fortress. But to say that every narrative of every achiever is very easy because he takes birth in a family of a filmmaker is untrue."

“Like, the climb for Alia from Juhu to the box office peak has been as difficult as Kangana’s climb. Just because she came from a privileged environment, in fact, the odds the against you because the knives are out. People are too eager to tear you apart. Thank god the power to make or break people is not with us. It’s with the people there (the audience). After the first show starts and the images begin to flicker, it’s the relationship of the screen and the audience that writes destiny," he added.

Mahesh’s comparison of Alia and Kangana’s journeys in Bollywood did not sit well with the Thalaivii actresses’ fans. Reacting to it, one of the users wrote, “No, see, Alia didn’t have a posh driver to take her to the studio offices. Mahesh and Soni personally had to take her. It’s much more difficult than flying in a plane from HP to Maharashtra." “Yes, they (problems) are way bigger than any rural small-town girl would face. Alia deserves an award just for her breathtaking journey across the studios of Mumbai without a driver," another added.

One of Kangana’s fans wrote, “You see sometimes I see nothing wrong with Kangana coming for these delusional people. In what world? Alia was handed a freaking career, she is average in every department. Kangana got there due to her talent. People who watched Gangster and realized that was her first movie would be blown away. Kangana’s debut movie is better than most actresses’ best movie that is how good she is."

Meanwhile, Kangana took to Instagram to congratulate all the winners of the National Film Awards. Talking about Thalaivii being snubbed, she said that art is subjective and the jury did their best.