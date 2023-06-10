Kangana Takes Indirect Dig at Ranbir Over Ramayan Casting, Claims ‘He Is Infamous For Nasty…’

Kangana Ranaut took an indirect jibe at rumours doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram in the new Ramayan film. For the unversed, earlier this week, it was claimed that Ranbir has been roped in to lead Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayan. There are also claims that Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play Sita. While Nitish is yet to react to these claims, Kangana indireclty reacted to reports and slammed the alleged casting.

“Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana…. Where a skinny white rat (so called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience. He is infamous for doing nasty under hand PR about almost every one in the industry… Known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself lord shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama," Kangana claimed in her Instagram Stories post.

“Whereas a young Southern superstar who is known to be self made, a devoted family man, a tradionalist also. According to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features… is offered to play Ravana… What kind of Kayuga is this?? No pale looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama," she added.

Kangana followed the statement with the statement, “If you hit me once, I will hit you till you dead!!! Don’t mess with me stay away !!!!"

Although Kangana has not taken Ranbir’s name, Kangana made it evident that she is referring to Ranbir by not only mentioning the Ramayan casting rumours but also subtly talking about Ranbir’s film Brahmastra. Fans would remember that the actor played the role of Shiva in the Ayan Mukerji film. Brahmastra is the first of the trilogy Ayan has planned.

This is not the first time that Kangana has taken a jibe at Ranbir and his films. In September last year, Kagnana claimed that Ayan “changed" the title of Brahmastra Part I from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva after witnessing the success of Baahubali, in which Prabhas plays the role of Shivudu. She also accused him of replacing “14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 AD’s and burnt 600 crores to ashes…"

Read more here: Kangana Claims Ayan Mukerji ‘Changed’ Brahmastra Name from ‘Jalaluddin Rumi’ to Shiva; Here’s Why

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Nitish have been tight-lipped about the casting since the rumours began doing the rounds. The actor and the director are currently busy with their own projects. While Nitish is focused on wrapping up Bawaal, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Ranbir is completing Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which is slated to release in August this year.