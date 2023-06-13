Kangana Ranaut Is Getting Married? Star Hands Out 'Wedding Invites' In Viral Video; Watch

Is Kangana Ranaut getting married? The actress seemingly sparked ‘rumours’ of her wedding after a video of her house decked up for celebrations surfaced online. However, there is more to the rumour. On Tuesday, a video was shared online showing a group of ‘media’ members standing outside Kangana’s house, discussing Kangana’s ‘rumoured wedding’.

Soon after, Kangana was seen making her way to the venue and addressing the claims. When the ‘media’ asked Kangana about her ‘rumoured wedding’, the actress first seemingly took a dig at the media, suggesting that the rumours are spread by the media, she only spreads good news. She then handed out a ‘wedding invite’ and asked everyone to attend.

It is then revealed that the ‘wedding’ she is talking about is Tiku Weds Sheru — her new film as a producer with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead. The ‘invite’ featured Tiku Weds Sheru along with the trailer release date, June 23.

Watch the video here:

On Monday, Kangana confirmed that the trailer will drop on June 23. Sharing the poster of the film, Kangana wrote, “Hold tight for a hilarious joyride filled with love, dreams, and non-stop laughter as Tiku & Sheru chase their ultimate bollywood dream! 💗#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, June 23 only on @primevideoin." The caption also confirmed that the film will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about the film in a press release, Kangana said, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me.”

She added, “My team and I are delighted to partner with Prime Video and take our film to viewers across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film."