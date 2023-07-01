CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kangana Ranaut Lashes At Diet Sabya For 'Hate Fashion' Claim; Says 'I Love Made in India Products'
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Lashes At Diet Sabya For 'Hate Fashion' Claim; Says 'I Love Made in India Products'

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 17:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Kangana Ranaut says she loves to advocate 'Made In India' fashion wear.

Anonymous fashion police Diet Sabya took to their Instagram Stories to take a dig at a time Kangana allegedly said she hates fashion.

Kangana Ranaut attended the success party of her production Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. She looked stunning in a strapless princess-esque midi dress by Gauri and Nainika. The ensemble featured vibrant orange, pink, and yellow hues in a colour-block style. The dress had a plunging sweetheart neckline, corseted bodice, cinched waist, and a pleated skirt, completing the chic design.

To complement the look, Kangana accessorised with gold, heart-shaped earrings, sky-high pumps and rings. Her glam picks included a vintage hairstyle, winged eyeliner, gold eye shadow, pink lip shade and subtly blushed cheeks.

Anonymous fashion police Diet Sabya took to their Instagram Stories to praise Kangana’s look. But, the handle also took a dig at a time Kangana allegedly said she hates fashion. “Remember when she said she hates fashion. Anwhoo, it’s a slay. 10/10 on the lewk (sic)."

Kangana was quick to retort. Sharing the take on her Instagram stories, she wrote, “I never said I hate fashion darl…. I am fashionable even when I go to bed, I just want us to encourage Made in India products…we must spend there where our own earn… this is proudly made in India dress and testimony yo the fact that we are as good as the best in the world (sic)."

Meanwhile, she also took to her Instagram stories on Friday and dropped pictures from the party. In a couple of pictures, she was seen posing with Nawaz. “With Sheru mia," she wrote in the caption. For the event, Kangana sported an off-shoulder saffron dress with golden-coloured heels. On the other hand, Nawazuddin wore a white shirt with a beige blazer and matching pants. In another photo, Kangana was also seen kissing Avneet Kaur on her cheeks whom she also called ‘national crush’.

Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana’s first venture as a producer. It was released on June 23 and received mixed reviews from critics.

Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18.
first published:July 01, 2023, 17:43 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 17:47 IST