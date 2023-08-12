Kangana Ranaut Lauds Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 For Bringing 'Nationalism' Back, Says 'No Mafia Politics, Manly Hero'

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share a video of a crowd gathered outside a theatre screening Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. She praised the film for bringing “excitement and nationalism back in people’s lives". She said that if the film was a solo release, it could have easily made up to Rs 70 crore on its opening day. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 released last Friday, clashing with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2.

Kangana wrote in her story, “No mafia politics, no bought reviews no fake propaganda no buying of tickets through bulk corporate bookings, no cartoon looking actors, proper manly hero and massy content…"

“Forget holiday even if it was a solo release first day could easily be 65-70 cr… but it’s not just the economic drought that’s getting over in the film industry but look at people, happy to see cinema bring excitement and nationalism back in people’s lives… Long live Tara Singh."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Earlier, after the film’s release on Friday, Salman Khan had also lauded the much-awaited sequel of the 2001 film Gadar. He shared the film’s poster on Instagram with the caption, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2." Kangana had reacted to this post by sharing it on her Instagram story on Friday.

Helmed by Anil Sharma as the director, Gadar 2 features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles as Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. In the film, Tara ventures to rescue Jeete from Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Gadar 2 clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but clearly surpassed the film as per reports. OMG 2 is said to have collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day while Gadar 2 made nearly Rs. 40 crore.