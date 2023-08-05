Kangana Ranaut Looks Royal In Saree As 'Chandramukhi'; First Look Leaves Fans Excited

The first look of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 is finally out. On Saturday, Lyca Productions took to its social media handles and dropped a poster featuring Kangana as Chandramukhi. In the poster, the actress sported a green saree with heavy jewellery. She stood inside what looked like a palace and kept a stern expression on her face.

“The beauty and the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding and gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!” the caption of the poster read.

Several fans reacted to the poster and expressed excitement for the film. “She is looking stunning," one of the fans wrote. “Can’t wait for it!!! You deserve the best," another user tweeted. “Kangana Ranaut will always understand the assignment… radiating an ethereal allure befitting Chandramukhi’s otherworldly beauty, her subtle dancer’s posture, and melancholic expression… sheer perfection! Also obsessed with the detailing on the outfit (sic)," another tweet read.

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a horror comedy and the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film. In the film, Kangana will play the role of a dancer in a king’s court. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran, Chandramukhi 2 will hit theatres in September this year.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will soon also be seen in Emergency. She is not just playing the lead of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie but is also directing it. Kangana announced Emergency in 2021 and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade among others. Emergency will hit theatres on November 24, 2023.