Amid police crackdown against Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has taken a sly jibe at Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly supporting Khalistanis. Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to warn Diljit as she told him “pols aa gayi pols". The phrase ‘pols aa gayi pols’ (police have arrived/ police are chasing us) has been viral on social media since March 18, when Punjab Police launched the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides.

Kangana shared a post from Swiggy India on her Instagram Stories and Twitter account. The post shows a variety of pulses with “pulse aagai pulse" written on it. She tagged Diljit in her tweet and wrote “just saying". On Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols.”

In another Story, she wrote, “All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time).”

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped in and parallel operations in Assam and Uttarakhand are underway in the manhunt for Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh. While the hunt continues for the Khalistani sympathiser, his halt at a gurdwara in Jalandhar during the March 18 police chase is in focus. Amritpal Singh reportedly stopped at a gurdwara for about 45 minutes, changed clothes, while his aides took priest’s phone and made a call to ask about the “mahaul (situation)” outside.

Read all the Latest Movies News here