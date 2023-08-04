Kangana Ranaut On Her Friendships In Bollywood: 'Mere Dost Banne Laayak Hai Hee Nahin Koi'

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s disliking for her colleagues has been made apparent by the actor herself on many occasions. Fans of the actor laud her for her fearlessness and honesty. Though her opinions may not sit well with many, she has never shied away from voicing them. However, an old interview clip of the actor has resurfaced on Reddit, which is not sitting well with users of the platform. In the clip, Kangana can be heard saying that no one from Bollywood is qualified to be a friend.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Kangana was asked which three people from Bollywood would she invite for a Sunday brunch at her house. Without any hesitation, the actor quickly remarked, “Bollywood se toh vaise iss sewa ke laayak koi hai nahi. Ghar toh bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Baahar kahin mil lo toh theek hai, ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood deserves this service. Don’t invite them at home at all. It’s fine if you meet them outside, don’t call them home)."

She was then asked if she had any friends in the industry. Kangana replied, “Nahi, bilkul nahi. Mere dost banne laayak hai hi nahi yeh log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye (No, not at all. They don’t deserve to be my friend. You need to be qualified for that)."

Reddit users did not appreciate Kangana’s remarks. One person wrote, “I mean it is not like people in Bollywood are dying to be invited to her house." Another user commented, “I say with full honesty and no hatred I would be too scared to go to her home. I cannot be comfortable around volatile people. If I’m in such a space I literally sit at the edge of my seat and dash for the door when things go south."

One user commented, “Ha Devi ji, apke layak kon ho sakta hai? (Yes, Goddess. Who can be worthy of you?)" Another person added, “As if she is good enough to be friends with Bollywood people."