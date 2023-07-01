Kangana Ranaut Poses With Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kisses Avneet Kaur At Tiku Weds Sheru Party; Photos

Kangana Ranaut recently attended the Tiku Weds Sheru party in Mumbai. While the film is produced by the Bollywood actress, it stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories on Friday and dropped pictures from the Tiku Weds Sheru party. In a couple of pictures, she was seen posing with Nawaz. “With Sheru mia," she wrote in the caption. For the event, Kangana sported an off-shoulder saffron dress with golden-coloured heels. On the other hand, Nawazuddin wore a white shirt with a beige blazer and matching pants. In another photo, Kangana was also seen kissing Avneet Kaur on her cheeks whom she also called ‘national crush’.

Tiku Weds Sheru marks Kangana’s first venture as a producer. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is also making her Bollywood debut in the movie. It was released on June 23 and received mixed reviews from all.

Last week, Kangana lashed out at the ‘movie mafia’ for derailing her film. She took to her Instagram handle to express her anger through a series of posts in her Instagram stories. “People are sending me messages that they are loving the poetry in the film, yes all the shayari in the film is written by me.. also movie mafia doing everything to harm my film, fake reviews, and smear campaign started even before it’s release. Anyway, it’s streaming now please watch it for yourself or only ask your friends or people that you know about the reviews of the film if they saw it before you, don’t go by paid fake trends or reviews. also do write your feedback after you watch it… Happy watching Tiku Weds Sheru,” the actress wrote.

Meanwhile, Kangana will soon be seen in Emergency. She is not just playing the lead in the movie but is also directing it. The film will hit theatres on October 20, 2023.