Kangana Ranaut Praises Yami Gautam for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Says 'Quietly Delivering Most Successful Films'

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 13:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Kangana Ranaut praises Yami Gautam for her latest film

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, the suspense thriller, is directed by Ajay Singh. The film stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in the lead role.

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has been getting rave reviews from fans and critics. The film was released on March 24 on the OTT platform Netflix. Today Kangana Ranaut also praised the film and Yami’s performance. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote a message for Yami. Kangana shared a picture and wrote Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is the most-viewed Indian film globally on Netflix and congratulated the entire team of the film.

She penned, “Yami Gautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films… so inspiring. Congratulations to the entire team.” Quickly Yami also took to her social handle and thanked Kangana for being ‘supportive’. “Thank you so much for always being so kind & supportive, Kangana," Yami’s caption read.

Talking about Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, the suspense thriller is directed by Ajay Singh. The movie story follows a heist that goes wrong when a plane gets hijacked. It also features Sharad Kelkar and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles. Yami will also be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ alongside Prateek Gandhi. She also has ‘Oh My God 2’ with Akshay Kumar.

While Kangana will be seen in Chandramukhi 2 which is directed by P Vasu. She also has the upcoming period drama Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. The actress has a lot of films in her kitty. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The actress also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

