Kangana Ranaut Raises Concerns Over Lack Of Theatres In The Country, Says ‘This is Not Good’

Time and again, Kangana Ranaut has unapologetically voiced her opinion about ongoing issues in the film industry. Having said that she recently expressed her concern regarding the multiplexes suffering losses of late. She also talked about how theatre visits have become so expensive also highlighted the need of more theatres in the country.

Taking to Twitter, she reacted to a tweet which read, “Dreaded #BoxOffice is sparing no one… Reportedly, #PVRInox has reported a loss of ₹333crs aprox in Q4FY23, adding to their earlier loss of ₹107crs, now they plan to close around 50 under performing cinemas in the next 6 months !!! #BOTrends.”

Kangana then shared the same and wrote, “We need more theatres in the country… we need more screens, this is not good for the film industry… having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle class person’s salary … something needs to be worked out …”

Several netizens too agreed with Kangana’s point and wrote, “In a city like Mumbai, movie ticket rates should be ₹50 to ₹150 all-inclusive. Besides, snacks and food are very expensive in cinema halls, they want actually to earn a fortune through food sales also! So the best option is watching OTT on big screen TVs, also single screeners are welcome.”

“It’s not about money, people don’t want rubbish love stories anymore, they want some good stories which they’re getting on OTT, and for theatres you can take example KGF, Pushpa, Kaantara, etc if the movie is good people will go to the theatre,” read another one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming directorial venture, Emergency. In the film, she portrays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. She is now shooting for Raghava Lawrence-starrer Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu. She also the aerial action thriller Tejas, where she portrays the role of an IAS officer.