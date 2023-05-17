Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet On ‘Imported’ Products

Kangana Ranaut has always been the one who doesn’t shy away from expressing her opinions, be it about her films or a social issue. On Tuesday, the actress came across a tweet by Amitabh Bachchan where he discussed how the culture of using “imported” products is diminishing. She agreed with him and added that there is a growing demand for local and organic goods. In his tweet, Big B wrote, “Have you realised that the usage of the phrase, ‘Aree imported hai bhai (it is imported)’ is no longer heard as often as it was before (Indian flag emoji)." Kangana was quick to take notice of the tweet and replied, “Agree, there is a sense/smell of distrust, inferiority (eg: synthetic/ chemicals) in that phrase now, and words like organic, homemade, farm-grown, Indian start-up, Ayurvedic, authentic are some of the words which seems to have class, trust, and accountability."

Kangana’s followers soon started expressing their opinions in the comments section. Many agreed with her, while some reasoned that this is because the novelty of imported products is over. One user wrote, “In earlier days, imported items were rare. Today it’s common."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut voiced her worry about the multiplexes experiencing losses. She also discussed how expensive it has become to go to the movies, emphasising the need for more theatres in the nation. She reacted to a tweet that revealed that the cinema halls are suffering heavy losses. It mentioned that, as per reports, PVR Inox incurred a loss of about Rs 333 crore in Q4 of the financial year 2023, adding to their previous losses. As a result, they plan to shut down 50 halls that are not making a profit in the next six months.

The actress wrote, “We need more theatres in the country. We need more screens, this is not good for the film industry. Having said that watching films in the multiplexes have become very expensive, going with friends /family means a significant part of a middle-class person’s salary, something needs to be worked out."

Meanwhile, professionally, Kangana Ranaut finished filming Emergency, the project on which she works as both an actor and a director. She plays former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in the movie. She is also working on P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2, which features Raghava Lawrence. Additionally, she has action thriller Tejas lined up.