Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Kid's Proposal to Virat-Anushka's Daughter Vamika, Says 'Ye Behooda...'

Kangana Ranaut called out the parents of the young boy who asked Vamika, daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, out on a date. For the unversed, at the recent IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Bengaluru, a little boy was seen holding a sign addressing Virat Kohli. The boy asked Virat for permission to take two-year-old Vamika out on a date. The internet was divided by the gesture, with Kangana on the opposing side of the debate.

Reposting a tweet featuring the child’s signboard, Kangana wrote in Hindi, “Massom baccho ko yeh behuda baate na sikhaaye, issey aap modern ya cool nahi ashlil or ffol lagte ho." (Don’t teach these nonsense to innocent children, it makes you look vulgar and foolish, not modern or cool.)" Several social media users agreed with her.

True, Kids are very impressionable and exaggerate everything in their minds. Parents unknowingly end up messing up with them with things like this— (@eternal_vj) April 20, 2023

बिल्कुल सही बात। ये तो कुछ भी नहीं है, आजकल मेट्रो सेहत में रेस्टोरेंट बार (जहां दारू भी मिलती है) में लोग अपने बच्चों को लेकर जा रहे हैं। आंखों देखी बात बता रहा हूँ। मैं तो देखकर हैरान रह गया था।— Nitish Tiwary (@poetnitish) April 20, 2023

Anything for publicty, cheap publicity…shame on such parents, the kid doesn't even know what the poster means!— (@Sai00947437) April 20, 2023

Virat and Anushka have kept Vamika away from the media eye. While they often share glimpses of her on social media, they have chosen to keep her identity away from the spotlight. Anushka had revealed the decision to keep her away from the cameras was made even before Vamika was born.

“We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye—we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through,” she told Vogue India in 2020.

