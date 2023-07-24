Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kissing Vir Das 'Too Hard' In Revolver Rani: 'Hrithik Roshan Ke Baad…'

Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed headlines after a report claimed that she kissed Vir Das too hard in one of the scenes in the film Revolver Rani. The actress has finally responded to a report. She took to her social handle to address the rumours and also spoke about Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, “Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan I assaulted poor Vir Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)??. She even shared the screenshot of the report. Talking about Revolver Rani, Kangana and Vir starrer was written and directed by Sai Kabir. It also stars Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Pankaj Saraswat among others.

The post came a few hours after she attended the baby shower ceremony of her sister-in-law. Her brother Aksht Ranaut and his wife are expecting their first child. She even shared a series of pictures from the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning here that Kangana has always claimed that she dated Hrithik Roshan but he has denied it. They were even involved in a legal battle around 2016-17.

Recently, she even slammed trollers after news of her collaboration with South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi surfaced. She shared her opinion on her social media handle. To note, there is news that she will be next seen with the actor in a psychological thriller but there is no announcement on this till now. Taking to her official Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Anytime I am about to announce any film this kind of obnoxious bulk mass mails with appalling headlines demeaning me and my co-actor being to get heavily promoted every where… only thing I can say to gang change mangu..”Kya jail tumhari kya jail”. In another post she writes, “Howcome all papers have same headlines everywhere…. This is bulk mass mail… Dear change mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you,” Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti de.”

Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. Apart from this, she will be next seen in the upcoming period film Emergency.