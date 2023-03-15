CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ram Charan, Wife Seeking Blessings Before Oscars

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 16:22 IST

Kangana recently revealed that she would wrap up her part in Chandramukhi 2 helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the photos of Ram Charan and his wife Upasana

Ram Charan has received global recognition after RRR, featuring him and Jr NTR, made history, winning an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. The actor arrived at the 95th Academy Awards in style along with his wife Upasana Kamineni. Both looked enchanting on the red carpet in their ethnic ensemble. In an interview earlier, the actor revealed that the couple sets up a temple wherever they go so that they feel connected to India.

The photos of the duo seeking blessings at a small portable temple set up by them, before they left for the Oscars ceremony on Monday, have been making rounds on the internet. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the viral photos of Ram Charan and Upasana. She reshared the collage picture on her Instagram stories and stated that was quite common in the South and shared an anecdote in the embedded text.

“This is so common in the South, Today I went to Raghava Lawrence sir (Chandramukhi 2 actor) van and I was pleasantly surprised to see a small Krishna temple set up there with flowers and other pooja samagri…Hare Krishna,” she wrote.

Earlier, in a chat with Vanity Fair, Ram Charan said, “Wherever I go, usually my wife and I set up this temple, this ritual, it just keeps us connected to our energies and India, and it is very important for all of us to when we bring out day, thanking and showing gratitude to everything and every person who has helped us be here. Not too much, but it’s just a few moments and we hit the road."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently revealed that she would wrap up her part in Chandramukhi 2 helmed by Raghava Lawrence.

She is also busy with her upcoming film Emergency, which will feature the actress as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

