Kangana Ranaut Says Aamir Khan Was Her 'Best Friend' But Tiff With Hrithik Roshan Changed It All

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a throwback video from her appearance on Aamir Khan’s TV show, Satyamev Jayate. In the video, Kangana revealed how she consciously rejected several item songs in Bollywood after she saw a young girl dancing to an item number. Kangana was also joined by Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra in the episode.

Sharing the clip, Kangana penned down a note and claimed how Aamir Khan used to be her ‘best friend’. However, she further alleged that the equation between her and Aamir changed after her infamous battle with Hrithik Roshan. Kangana mentioned that it was because of Hrithik that Aamir made his ‘loyalties clear’.

“Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend… jaane kahan gaye woh din (Sometimes I recall the time when Aamir Sir was my best friend… I don’t know where those days have gone)," Kangana wrote.

“One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear – it was one woman against entire industry," the actress further added.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan reportedly dated each other in the past and engaged in a public tiff after they broke up. The two also sent legal notices to each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently working on Emergency. She is not just directing the film but is also playing the lead in it. In the movie, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Besides Kangana, Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade as late former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as late political leader Jayaprakash Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry as late Pupul Jayakar, who was an author and Indira’s close friend. The film will also feature Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw. Kangana had earlier clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic.

