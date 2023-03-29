Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman’s old statement that “a whole gang (in Bollywood) is working against him." Kangana quote retweeted a post by ‘Cinemania’ which carried Rahman’s old interview wherein he spoke about why he had not been very active in Bollywood of late.

The post shared by Cinemania read: “In July 2020, when #ARRahman was asked why he was doing more Tamil films and not many Hindi films, the #Oscar-winning composer replied: “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a whole gang (in #Bollywood) working against me and spreading some false rumours (about me). People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God."

Sharing the same, Kangana took a sly dig at Bollywood star kids for allegedly bullying and harassing “those who they see as gifted". She tweeted, “Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaud their every word /move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed."

In another tweet, she wrote, “To be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation (jealousy). They ‘GANG UP’ bully and harass even kill those who they see as gifted, Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film."

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut made a shocking allegation against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. The actress alleged that Karan Johar “banned" Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her “friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, in a series of tweets, alleged that Karan “harassed" Priyanka Chopra to a point where “she had to leave India".

