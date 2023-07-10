Kangana Ranaut Says 'Don't Travel To Himachal Pradesh' Amid Rain Fury, Vivek Agnihotri Prays For HP

Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri shared their thoughts on the ongoing monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh. Over the weekend, rainfall wreaked havoc in parts of north India, especially in Himachal Pradesh. The rains on Saturday and Sunday triggered widespread landslides and flash floods. Videos of the impact of the heavy rains have surfaced online and have been going viral. Kangana and Vivek joined the internet to react to these videos.

Sharing a few videos of the disaster on her Instagram Stories, Kangana urged fans to not visit Himachal right now. “Important information: Do Not travel to Himachal Pradesh …. It is on high alert because of continuous rains… Coming days will see many land slides and flooded rivers even if non stop rain stops, please avoid visiting Himachal in this rainy weather," she wrote.

“Situation is not good in Himalayas. Nothing unusual though. This is how it is in rains after all it’s the mighty Himalayas not some joke but stay where you are. Not a good time to be adventurous please," Kangana added. She also shared a video of a car being washed away and wrote, “Beas is in its roaring form. No faint hearted can be around it. You will get a heart attack simply with its roaring sound. Don’t go to Himachal in rains."

Meanwhile, director Vivek Agnihotri offered his prayers. “Praying for Himachal. For decades it has been my abode for months every year. I have seen it getting overloaded and crumbling due to unregulated growth. Many cities including Shimla are waiting to collapse some day," he tweeted.

As per reports, many people have died due to rain-related incidents in North India on Sunday. While many roads leading to the state have been blocked due to the rains, Hundreds of people were stranded in different parts of the state, including in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti and near Sadhupul in Solan district.

Twenty major landslides and 17 flash floods have been reported in the past 48 hours over 30 houses have been completely and partially damaged. All major rivers including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab are in spate, officials said.