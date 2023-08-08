Kangana Ranaut Says 'No Other Actress' Faces as Much Negativity as Her: 'Propaganda Keeps Getting Bigger'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and slammed a report claiming that she had her doubts that her career would end after working with Sunny Deol in I Love New Year. The actors were paired together in the 2015 film, directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. The film did not do great business at the box office. Recently, a report claimed that when the movie was releasing, Kangana felt that the film would ‘destroy’ her career and that she tried to ‘thwart’ the release.

The Manikarnika actress slammed the claims and said that she is a big fan of Sunny Deol and also predicted a massive opening for Gadar 2. “Gadar 2 will be the biggest opener of the year. Ab jealousy ho rahi, khud ki film is the lowest opener of the year, here’s the tutorial on how to sling mud on others using Kangana’s name… This is to clarify I never said such a thing, I am a big fan of Sunny Sir… PS. No other actress except for me faces this kind of negativity on daily basis," she said.

“People who get to know me or work with me they all say one thing unanimously, ‘Why there is such horrible media made perception about you?? You are the most professional and amazing actor/director/artist we ever worked with.’ This one thing I hear (on) daily basis from every single person that I meet or work with and these people who work with me also go out of their way to tell the media how wonderful they find me. Yet the propaganda keeps getting bigger and bigger," she added.

Kangana also shared a report that listed her films that did not work at the box office and shared her thoughts about it. She said, “10-15 articles every day declaring all my films flops even those that did 150 cr business. Hey Bhagwan, kab inki aatma ko shanti doge? How can people live with such vicious intensions for others… and plot plan day and night spend their own money to buy negativity for others."

The actress added, “I am not angry with movie mafia. I just wonder what kind of suffering God granted them, what it must be like to live with this kind of intense insecurity and anxiety, isn’t it the living definition of hell? I don’t even remember them unless these horrible news about my character assassination or malicious and paid perception to damage my career come up, I don’t ever remember them unless the attacks are too unjust for me to take, what it must be like for them to passionately think about me all the time… If someone said hate is also love, they were not wrong."

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film Tejas. The film is slated to release in October. She also has her directorial debut film Emergency slated to release later this year.