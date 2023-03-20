Kangana Ranaut is known to make controversial statements on social media. The actress has a very dynamic online presence and often makes headlines for her stance. However, there is one person who she finds more dramatic than her and it is none other than Elon Musk. Replying to the latter’s tweet on love, Kangana hinted at her own love affair in the past.

Elon shared a post on Twitter which read, “Falling in love hits different when you know they’re a paid actor sent by the CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government.”

Reacting to this, Kangana wrote, “I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair… "

I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair… 👌 https://t.co/AwnEb2n5Ja— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 19, 2023

Kangana’s comment seemingly pointed towards her alleged love affair with Hrithik Roshan. The actress has claimed earlier that the two were in a relationship and had also travelled to Paris together. They were seen in the film Krrish 2. However, Kangana’s claim did not go down well with Hrithik.

Meanwhile, last year on her show Lock Upp, the actress had spoken about falling into the charm of married men. She said, “Every girl falls into the charm of married men. I speak from personal experience. I am not talking about you, but maybe it happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding. They are responsible and have that aura around them that charms young women. Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl."

