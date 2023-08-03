Kangana Ranaut Shows Victory Sign To Paps Days After Bashing Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani...'; Watch

After from being a stellar actress, Kangana Ranaut is known for her noteworthy approach towards fashion. And having said that, her airport looks often become the talk of the town. Right from embracing casual dresses, formals and traditional attires, she aces it all. Recently, the Queen actress made heads turn in a saree as she arrived at the airport.

The actress looked effortlessly glam pastel saree featuring a gold and silver border. She teamed her attired with her pearl necklace and carried a brown handbag. She flaunted her curls, and donned one of her brightest smiles, while the paparazzi briefly interacted with her. She even checked up on them and waved them while she headed inside the terminal.

Have a look at the video:

As soon as the video of was shared, fans took to the comments section to praise the actress. One of them wrote, ‘Real Queen of Bollywood Industry 👑👑👑’. ‘Queen for a reason,’ read another superstar. Another fan wrote, ‘Real queen and superstar!’.

Kangana Ranaut recently made headlines, when she took a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar for his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Kangana on Sunday shared a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram account, attacking Karan for his old statement about how one can change the box office status of a film through PR.

Sharing a video of Karan, Kangana wrote on her Instagram: “Karan Johar ji is saying that I can get anything done by throwing money… I can build any perception… Do they only make their films hit, do they honor themselves or do they make others negative PR and flop their hit films?”

In another post, the actress said, “It’s not a crime to do atrocious work but to warp people’s perception to think of worse as best and best as worse is demonic, evil and malicious… Hindi film industry is like a sinking ship we need to look deep within and see what is causing holes in our own ship… Hope better sense prevails it’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will soon be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial, Emergency.