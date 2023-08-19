Kangana Ranaut Sings Praises For Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Says 'He Is A Living Legend'

Kangana Ranaut likes to whip up a storm every once in a while with her Instagram stories. But this time, the Dhaakad actress had just the nice things to say for a leading visionary director of the country-Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Heaping praises for his demeanor and his craft, Kangana Ranaut penned a note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Instagram this Saturday, that aptly encapsulated her respect and admiration towards the Gangubai Kathiawad film-maker.

She penned, “I deeply admire Shri Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory… He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now… Nobody that I know who is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion… Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity… He is a living legend … I just love Sanjay sir… love (red heart emoji)."

She went on to add, “Over the years there were song/ roles that were offered to me by SLB production, for some or the other reason I couldn’t do them, still today if I want to see him or go to his house just to chat with him, he sits before me like a living God smiling gently, showering kindness and admiration through his eyes, man of few words SLB ji is simply wonderful (red heart emojis)."

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Chandramukhi 2. The makers recently released the first song from the film. The MM Keeravaani musical is called Swagathaanjali. The song features Kangana in a white saaree with pink detailing, paired with heavy gold jewellery. Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a horror comedy that is scheduled to release in September this year. In the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film, Kangana will play the role of a dancer in a king’s court. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. The film also stars Srushti Dange, Lakshmi Manon, Raadika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh in pivotal roles. ‘Chandramukhi 2’ will hit the big screens on September 19.