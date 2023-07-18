Kangana Ranaut SLAMS 'Fake' Couple Whose Film Trilogy Is Cancelled: 'So-Called Husband Texting Me...'

Kangana Ranaut has shared a scathing post on her Instagram account, attacking “a farzi husband-wife jodi" who is allegedly spreading fake news against her. This cryptic post comes hours after Kangana bashed multiple media reports for “demeaning" her over her potential collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi.

Kangana wrote, “In another news a farzi husband wife jodi who lives on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own… besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him. This farzi jodi needs to be exposed."

﻿

In another Story, Kangana claimed, “This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love… this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage… But sadly no takers for him now… He must focus on his wife and daughter… This is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi… aab sudhar jaao."

Kangana’s jibe comes weeks after she took an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor after it was rumoured that he was roped in to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan. Neither Ranbir nor Nitesh has reacted to her potshots or to the reports claiming Ranbir is headlining the movie.