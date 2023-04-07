CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveSamantha Ruth PrabhuVijay Deverakonda RashmikaParineeti Chopra Raghav ChadhaWar 2
Home » Movies » Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Karan Johar for Saying 'I Wanted to Murder Anushka's Career': 'Ye Chacha...'
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Karan Johar for Saying 'I Wanted to Murder Anushka's Career': 'Ye Chacha...'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 08:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack on Karan Johar over his old remark on Anushka Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack on Karan Johar over his old remark on Anushka Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar for saying he 'wanted to sabotage' Anushka Sharma's career after seeing her photo.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Karan Johar’s viral old video in which he is saying that he “wanted to murder" Anushka Sharma’s career after seeing her photo for the first time.

The old video which is going viral features Karan Johar as he is talking about his attempt to “sabotage" Anushka Sharma’s career. In the video, he can be heard saying that he “wanted to murder" her career before her Bollywood debut Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The comments were made in jest but have further ignited the nepotism debate on social media.

Kangana on Thursday shared the viral video on her Instagram story and took a sly dig at Karan. “Ye Chacha Chaudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai," Kangana wrote in Hindi.

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story.
RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, the video, which has resurfaced, is from the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016. Karan Johar attended the festival along with Anushka Sharma for the promotion of his film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ Speaking to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, KJo can be heard saying, “I completely wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture, I was like ‘no no, you don’t need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor whom I wanted Adi to sign."

This comes after Kangana Ranaut made a shocking allegation against Karan Johar recently. The actress alleged that Karan Johar “banned" Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her “friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, in a series of tweets, alleged that Karan “harassed" Priyanka Chopra to a point where “she had to leave India".

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood, in...Read More
Tags:
  1. Anushka Sharma
  2. bollywood
  3. Kangana Ranaut
  4. karan johar
first published:April 07, 2023, 08:23 IST
last updated:April 07, 2023, 08:24 IST