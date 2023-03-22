Kangana Ranaut Slams Thalaivii Distributors Demanding Rs 6 Crore Refund Claims, Says 'Jinki Jali...'

Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence about reports doing the rounds claiming about Thalaivii distributors demanding a refund. On Wednesday morning, reports began doing the rounds claiming that a distribution company for Thalaivii had made an advance payment of Rs 6 crore for the distributions but the money remains unrecouped. However, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and slammed the claims.

Sharing a report featuring the claim on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “All this (is) fake propaganda by film mafia. I have sold Emergency to (Zee Studios) and Thalaivii recovered all its cost before its release, it’s been two years since it (was) released."

“Endless fake news is being circulated about me, please ignore those jinki jali padi hai," Kangana added. Sharing a picture from her trip to Udaipur, Kangana wrote, “Ignore changu mangu gang, just focus on my beauty."

ETimes reported that that the distribution company might take legal action against the makers. After Thalaivii, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad also failed terribly at the box office. Even though the film was made on an estimated budget of Rs 85 crore, it earned Rs 2.58 crore only. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the producers of Dhaakad also faced a loss of Rs 78 crore.

Meanwhile, Kangana is also making headlines for sparking a feud with Diljit Dosanjh as well. Kangana took to Twitter and Instagram Stories, targeting Diljit. Tagging the singer on Twitter, Kangana warned him against ‘supporting’ Khalistanis, even as she told him “pols aa gayi pols". The phrase ‘pols aa gayi pols’ (police have arrived/police are chasing us) has been viral on social media since March 18, when Punjab Police launched the crackdown on radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh, and his aides.

On the work front, Kangana has been busy with her directorial film Emergency, and her South film Chandramukhi 2.

