CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Kangana Ranaut Sports Traditionals As She Visits Kamakhya Shakti Peeth In Guwahati; Watch Video
1-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Sports Traditionals As She Visits Kamakhya Shakti Peeth In Guwahati; Watch Video

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 14:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will hit theatres in November this year.

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency will hit theatres in November this year.

Kangana Ranaut was last time in Guwahati for the shoot of her upcoming movie - Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut visited Kamakhya Shakti Peeth in Guwahati on Wednesday, June 28. The actress reached Kamakhya last evening and offered special prayers in the temple on Wednesday i.e. a day after the famous Ambubasi Maha Yog was over and the temple doors were opened for devotees after three days.

In the video that surfaced online, Kangana was seen posing in a suit with a traditional red dupatta as she offered her prayers at the sacred temple. She also sported a red teeka.

Kangana also took to her Instagram handle, dropped a video from her temple visit and penned down a heartwarming note. Watch the video here:

The actress last time was in the state for the shoot of her upcoming movie - Emergency. Kangana is not just playing the lead in the film but is also directing it. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade among others. Kangana Ranaut announced Emergency in 2021 and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier this month, Kangana announced the new release date of the movie i.e. November 24, 2023. “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!" the actress said.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Kangana Ranaut
  2. bollywood
first published:June 28, 2023, 14:44 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 14:44 IST