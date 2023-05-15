Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Aerial Action Thriller Tejas To Hit The Theatres In July Or August: Sources

The filming of Tejas, the aerial action thriller starring Kangana Ranaut, wrapped up earlier this year. Following that, the movie entered the post-production phase. According to Bollywood Hungama, the final version of Tejas has been completed and the highly anticipated action-packed film headlined by Kangana Ranaut is ready to hit the theatres. The film revolves around the story of a brave Indian Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill.

“Ronnie Screwvala is confident that his production, Tejas, will be a treat for the audience. It celebrates the Indian Airforce like never before and will be a theatrical release," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama, adding that the team is considering several release dates between July to September this year.

“Tejas will be released in July or August most likely, though the team is considering several other options to ensure the best possible window for this Kangana Ranaut film," the trade source added. The release date announcement is expected in the next 15 to 20 days.

Tejas, written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, pays tribute to the courageous individuals in our armed forces. Kangana Ranaut portrays the character of Tejas Gill, highlighting a story of inspiration and pride in our brave soldiers who bravely confront numerous challenges to protect our nation.

Tejas has been in the works for a few years now. In a social media post on Instagram back in 2021, Kangana had shared the news, saying, “Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022." The release date has since been deferred twice.

On the professional front, Kangana has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming directorial venture, Emergency. In the film, she portrays the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. She is now shooting for Raghava Lawrence-starrer Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu.