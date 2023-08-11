Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Chandramukhi 2's Song Swagathaanjali Hits The Right Chords; Watch

Kangana Ranaut and Lyca Productions released the first single from the film Chandramukhi 2 on Friday. The MM Keeravaani musical is called Swagathaanjali. The song features Kangana in a white saaree with pink detailing, paired with heavy gold jewellery. She also wears her hair in an elaborate up do with white flowers. The song boasts Sreenidhi Tirumala’s soulful and ethereal voice.

The announcement on Instagram was captioned, “#SWAGATHAANJALI 🙏🌸 to everyone! Get ready to enter into the world of #Chandramukhi2 🗝️ as we release the 1st single…"

Fans took to the YouTube comments section to express their love. One person wrote, “Today We Need Such Great Musical Songs In Bollywood And listening such great melodies music mind got refreshed." “Lyrics, music, singing, video, dance actors everything is just perfect about this. Goosebumps literally," another person added.

One fan commented, “This is so perfect…apt for the kind of movie it is..the hard work of the whole team is evident…. Kangana Ranaut and the singer, their performances are stunning!! All the best..awaiting the release of the film..❤️" One person wrote, “The more you listen 🎧 more addictive it is🎉🎉vocal of this song was mesmerizing ❤❤" Another added, “One of the best background music heard in recent times😊"

Fans also lauded Kangana’s acting prowess, calling her one of the most versatile actors in the industry today. One person wrote, “Bro can we appreciate this lady for a moment….She is slaying every single character she plays, far better than any legendary actor in the industry." Another person wrote, “Kangana Ranaut - One of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema. Gorgeous and stunning in this avatar. Wish you gargantuan success." Another person added, “Kangana is slaying like never before ❤ Didn’t expected those gracious moves of kangana.. 🎉"

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is a horror comedy that is scheduled to release in September this year. In the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film, Kangana will play the role of a dancer in a king’s court. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran.