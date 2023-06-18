Kangana Ranaut Takes Another Indirect Dig at Adipurush? Says 'People Were So...'

Kangana Ranaut has stirred up controversy yet again with her latest Instagram Stories. The outspoken actress seems to have taken a sly dig at Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, which has been receiving mixed reviews, once again. Kangana, known for her candid takes on all things Bollywood, shared a reel of the song Yaad Kiya Dil Ne Kaha Ho Tum from the 1953 film Patita featuring Dev Anand. In the caption, she wrote, “Just few years ago people were so different in their body language, breathing, impulses and over all approach to any emotion….. can you imagine how different they were 7 thousands years ago? (sic)" Was this Kangana’s way of subtly sharing her opinion on Adipurush? Netizens are abuzz with speculation and heated discussions.

This comes after she posted pictures of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Lord Hanuman along with a popular song, ‘Ram Ka Naam Badnam Na Karo’ from Dev Anand’s Hare Krishna Hare Raam, which got people talking. Meanwhile, the film has been facing criticism on social media for its clumsy VFX and dialogues. The dialogues of Hanuman received backlash for sounding overly colloquial, offending the audience.

Recently, Kangana also indirectly disapproved of Nitesh Tiwari’s casting choices for his directorial, Ramayan. Earlier, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were signed on to portray Lord Ram and Sita in the movie, with Yash being considered for the role of Raavan. Kangana criticised the casting decisions and wrote on Instagram, “Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana…. Where a skinny white rat (so called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience. He is infamous for doing nasty under hand PR about almost every one in the industry… Known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself lord shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama."

Om Raut’s film Adipurush hit theatres on Friday. It featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in lead roles.