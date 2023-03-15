Kangana Ranaut recently left many Bollywood enthusiasts confused over her appreciation tweet for Deepika Padukone's Oscar appearance. Kangana Ranaut went gaga over Deepika’s Oscars look and praised the actress for representing India with grace. She even called her a “testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.” However, Kangana’s tweet left many puzzled as the two actors are known for not having a good rapport because of their indirect spat over the past few years.

For the recap, Kangana Ranaut once criticised Deepika’s movie Gehraiyaan and her work in the field of mental health awareness. Now, addressing those shocked by her appreciation tweet for Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut took to her micro-blogging handle and wrote, “All those acting shocked that I praised DP, don’t overthink, I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai (Giving credit to someone undeserving is bad but not giving credit someone deserving is worse), bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t.”

While lauding Deepika, Kangana on March 13, shared a clip of the actress addressing the audience from the stage and praised her for gracefully lifting the reputation of the nation on her shoulders. “How beautiful Deepika Padukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best,” Kangana Ranaut wrote.

Deepika Padukone walked the 2023 Oscars champagne carpet in a jaw-dropping black Louis Vuitton gown. She introduced RRR’s song Naatu Naatu on stage with a fun little speech.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming directorial Emergency.

