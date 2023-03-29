Kangana Ranaut taunted paps and called them ‘chalaak’ on Wednesday at the airport. The actress expressed disappointment with the shutterbugs for not asking her questions about Priyanka Chopra’s recent statements about Bollywood.

“Waese kaafi chalak ho aaplog, hann? Agar film mafia ki koi controversy ho toh question nahi puchega hann (You guys are quite cunning, right? If there is a controversy on the film mafia then no one will ask any question, right)?” Kangana said.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress further slammed paps for allegedly ‘shouting’ when the controversy is about her. “Aur agar meri koi controvesy ho toh aese chillate hai, ajese pata nahi. Tumlog question kyu nahi puchte? Hann (And if there is a controversy around me then the way you shout! Why don’t you ask questions? Tell me)," she asked and added, “Main sab samajhti hun (I know everything).”

Soon after a video of the incident was shared online, netizens took to the comment section and appreciated Kangana. While some called her ‘daring’, others tagged her as a ‘sherni’. “Kuch bhi kaho dare rakthi hai Kangana sherani hai," one of the comments read. Another social media user wrote, “Love your attitude".

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra was talking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert when she revealed that she was sidelined in Bollywood. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” PeeCee said.

Reacting to Priyanka’s statement on Tuesday, Kangana later accused Karan Johar of ‘harassing’ the global icon and tweeted, “This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

Read all the Latest Movies News here