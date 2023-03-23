Kangana Ranaut is at loggerheads with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh yet again. Posting a meme in reference to the recent action by Punjab police against Khalistan separatist and Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh, Kangana tagged the popular singer and added the hashtag Just Saying. Following the police crackdown, a supporter of Amritpal Singh was spotted running while shouting ‘Pols aa gayi pols’ meaning the police has come.

While Diljit did not directly reply to Kangana’s supposed dig at him, the singer shared an Instagram Stories in Punjabi that roughly translated to ‘May Punjab remain prosperous’. The rivalry between the two actors dates back to 2020 when the farmer’s protest was in rage in the country. During that time, the duo often took digs at each other publicly. Diljit and Kangana are known to be having polar ideologies and they do not shy away from expressing their blunt opinions publicly. Here’s what went wrong between the two.

Kangana Ranaut VS Diljit Dosanjh:

The Khalistan debate

In another social media post, Kangana Ranaut warned that action will be taken against those who are in favour of demanding Khalistan. Kangana, in the past, accused Diljit of being a Khalistani sympathiser, leading to a full-blown spat between the two celebrities on social media. The Punjab police have arrested over 100 people in the move to crack down the alleged Khalistani supporters.

In 2021, during her interaction with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut openly challenged Diljit Dosanjh to publicly say 'he is not a Khalistani'. “He didn’t say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan,” she said. In a series of tweets, the Punjabi singer condemned Kangana by calling her statements ‘drama.’

“They sit on TV and call themselves patriots. They talk like the whole country is just for them. Punjabis have given their lives for the country whenever the need has risen. God forbid if there is a need for it today, we will do it again. And these Punjabis prick your side so much?" he wrote in a tweet in Punjabi.

TV INTERVIEW -Tu Mainu Ah Puch Lai.. Mai Tainu Ah Jawab De Daungi.. Ki Drama Eh.. ? Asi Desh 🇮🇳 Di Gal Karde an..PUNJAB Di Gal Karde an.. Eh Dhakke Naal Hor Hee Angle Dena Chaunde aa It Means Tusi Dhakke Naal Sanu Jo Jee Karda Oh Banauna Chaune An.. Wah 👏🏽 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 7, 2021

The feud began when Kangana Ranaut misidentified a Sikh woman during the Farmers’ protest to be Bilkis, the woman who she accused participated in the Shaheen Bagh protest for Rs 100. The tweet was quickly deleted by Kangana but it prompted criticism from the Punjabi singer. “Respected Sardarni Mahinder Kaur Ji, listen to this Kangana Ranaut with Proof. Do whatever politics, but before raising fingers at our mothers, please learn how to behave. A person shouldn’t be this blind. She keeps saying anything,” he wrote on Instagram.

Post this, the duo indulged in a back-and-forth Twitter war that resulted in both the stars calling each other names.

