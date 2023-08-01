Kangana Ranaut Wants To Work With Action Hero Vidyut Jammwal, Says 'Someone Should Cast Us'

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut recently expressed her interest in teaming up with the action-packed superstar Vidyut Jamwal. The news came to light when Kangana reposted a captivating throwback video from the fan page Kanganaworld on her Instagram story, along with a note that read, “Nice pair..someone should cast us in some action film…”

The video showcases the glamorous Kangana Ranaut and the fearless action hero Vidyut Jamwal walking the ramp together at India International Jewellery Week 2013 (IIJW). The duo looked like a match made in heaven as they oozed charisma and grace with every step. Kangana stunned in a thigh-high slit white and blue lehenga, perfectly complemented by an elegant choli. Her royal ensemble was adorned with a winged diamond necklace, a matha patti, rings, and earrings, making her look nothing short of regal. On the other hand, Vidyut Jamwal displayed his impeccable style, dressed dapperly in a sleek suit embellished with an ornate glittering brooch. His macho aura and chiseled physique left the audience in awe, proving why he is regarded as one of Bollywood’s most exceptional action stars.

During an interview with Film Companion last year, Vidyut Jammwal expressed his admiration for Kangana’s exceptional action sequence in the movie Dhaakad, stating, “I felt very proud that there’s a girl who’s truly doing something amazing. It filled me with pride, I don’t know, but I felt proud." Dhaakad is an action-packed film directed by Rajneesh Ghai, featuring Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, an officer in the International Task Force (ITF).

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movies include a biographical historical drama film, Emergency, where she will portray the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in important roles. Additionally, she will be seen in the Tamil Comedy Horror film Chandramukhi 2. The film is a new story connected to Chandramukhi, a movie that featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

Meanwhile, Vidyut will be taking the lead in Aditya Datt’s action-packed movie, Crakk- Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa alongside the talented Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal. The film is a gripping tale that follows a man’s extraordinary journey from the slums of Mumbai to the exhilarating realm of underground extreme sports.