Kangana Ranaut Won't Buy FAKE Twitter Followers, Says 'There Are Consequences...'

Kangana Ranaut has made it clear that she will not buy fake followers on Twitter. Recently, the actress responded to a fan who suggested she should ‘buy followers’ on social media. “Seriously @KanganaTeam you are top actress you should also buy fake followers like other actresses you deserve better than this," the fan’s Tweet read.

However, Kangana was quick to respond to it saying that she won’t buy followers because she wants to keep her conversation only with those who deserve it. She further tagged buying followers as an ‘act of irresponsibility’ and added that it has its own consequences.

“No, no I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving. Even if they become less it’s better …. Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for … there are consequences to such an act of irresponsibility," Kangana replied.

No no I don’t want too many people to see my personal communication with my fans only those who are deserving Even if they become less it’s better …. Lord Krishna has said anything of value you must never offer unless asked for … there are consequences to such an act of…— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 7, 2023

Fans hailed Kangana’s response and called her ‘Queen in real sense’. “Exactly 💯 and why need fake followers she is the real person in outer world and inner too ♥️much love," one of the fans wrote.

For the unversed, Kangana has 2.9 million followers on Twitter and 9.2 million on Instagram.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency. She is playing the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana is also directing the movie. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Pupul Jayakar among others in key roles. Kangana had earlier clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. Besides Emergency, Kangana also has Tejas in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here