Kangana Ranaut Writes A Heartfelt Note For Her Mother, 'The Love You Seek, Pure, Divine Unconditional...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often hogs the limelight for her controversial statements on social media. In elaborate Instagram posts and Twitter threads, the Queen actress puts forward her often-controversial opinions on a variety of topics, especially taking a dig at B-town’s “film mafias.” Seems like the 35-year-old has a softer side, behind the tough exterior when it comes to her mother. As Mother’s Day is being celebrated across the world, Kangana Ranaut also penned something along with some wholesome pictures.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut posted a series of pictures of her radiant mother posing with her nephew Prithvi. In a different picture, her mother can be seen whipping up kachoris and other delicious food items at her Manali house. Another snap shows the Dhakad actress giving a hug to her mother. Kangana also attached the popular song ‘Maa’ from Aamir Khan’s critically acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par. She penned, “So many times I was faced with the brutal nature of relationships in this transient and transactional world…something always whispered in my ear, the love you seek pure, divine, unconditional, don’t look for it…you always have it…there is nothing you can do to lose it…Call her and talk to her."

Back in February, Kangana gave a befitting reply to a Twitter user, who claimed that her mother leads a simplistic lifestyle, despite her daughter being famous. On February 27, a Twitter user, Nishi Dubey tweeted, “Even after being a millionaire, Kangana’s mother works on the farm. Where do you find such simplicity?” Along with the tweet, the user also dropped two pictures. One that captured Kangana, dressed in ethnic wear sitting with her mother. The other was where the actress’s mother was seen working on a lush green field in a village.

In reply to the tweet, Kangana made a stern remark saying that her mother was not rich because of her wealth. Once again taking a jibe at Bollywood, she wrote, “Please note my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years, film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance at weddings like them.”

Initially, on February 26, the Manikarnika actress dropped the picture of her mother working on a farm on her social media handles, which was later re-shared by the Twitter user. Speaking fondly about her mother, Kangana penned that her mother works in the field for 7 to 8 hours every day. When people visit their native home, requesting to meet Kangana’s mother, the actress’s mom first offers the guest a cup of tea and some food, before revealing that she is Kangana’s mum. As per Kangana, her mother’s reply leaves the people stunned.

“Bas ek he shikayat hai, film sets pe nahi aana chahti, bahar khana nahi khana chahti, sirf ghar ka khana khayengi, Mumbai mein nahi rehna chahti, videsh nahi jana chahti… aur agar hum force karein toh phir jabardast dant padti hai, inke charon mein rahein bhi toh kaise rahein,” read Kanagana’s follow-up tweet.

top videos

Writing an extensive post on her Instagram stories, the Bollywood beauty further lauded her mother for teaching her to survive just on “two Rotis and salt.” An excerpt of what she wrote was, “…my mother has taught me to survive in two Rotis and salt, but never beg anyone. She taught me to say no to anything that doesn’t go with my value system/dharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut, besides acting will also be donning the director’s cap for the film Emergency. The biographical drama is based on the 1977 Indian Emergency, where the actress will be essaying the role of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandi. The upcoming film also boasts a cast ensemble of Vishak Nair, Milind Soman, Bhumika Chawla, Mahima Chaudhury, and Anupam Kher in key roles.