Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 To FINALLY Release On This Festival; Deets Inside

Kangana Ranaut is surely on a roll professionally. While she is all geared up to deliver a stellar performance with Emergency, there is another big announcement from the actor, director, and producer. Yes, with her latest post, Kangana has issued a statutory warning about Chandramukhi returning. Sharing the Chandramukhi 2 poster, Kangana confirmed that Chandramukhi is coming back this Ganesh Chaturthi.

While this scares many to their bits, fans are also very excited for this spooky horror to return. Chandramukhi 2 directed by P. Vasu stars Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, and others. Produced by Lyca productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

At the time of the wrap, Kangana Ranaut had penned a long note on her timeline. It read, “As I am about to complete my role in Chandramukhi today, I find it very difficult to say bye to many wonderful people that I met, such a lovely crew I had, I didn’t have any pictures with Raghava Lawrence sir because we are always in film costumes so this morning before shoot started I requested for one, I am so inspired by sir who is popularly known as Lawrence master because he started his career as a choreographer actually as a back dancer but today he is not only a blockbuster filmmaker / superstar but also an incredibly lively, kind and wonderful human being… Thank you for your kindness, amazing sense of humour and all the advance gifts for my birthday sir … had such a great time working with you “.

It was reported earlier that Chandramukhi 2 will be a sequel to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s 2005 blockbuster horror-comedy flick Chandramukhi. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence will be playing the lead actor. Lakshmi Menon, Ravi Maria, Mahima Nambiar, Subhiksha Krishnan, and Vadivelu, have also been roped in to play pivotal roles.