Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Shiru Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is All Set To Release On June 23

Kangana Ranaut’s maiden production venture Tiku Weds Shiru is all set to release this June. The film will be released digitally on Prime Video on June 23. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the comedy-drama features a never-before-seen jodi of prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising star Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

This is a quirky story of love and passion fuelled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams. Tiku Weds Sheru will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 23. Kangana shared the same on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Hold tight for a hilarious joyride filled with love, dreams, and non-stop laughter as Tiku & Sheru chase their ultimate bollywood dream! 💗"

A tale of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, Tiku Weds Sheru is a heartening story that follows their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges. Will their relationship survive the odds thrown at them?

Kangana who’s also the creative producer of the film shared, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me.”

She added, “My team and I are delighted to partner with Prime Video and take our film to viewers across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film.

Aparna Purohit, head of Prime Video originals shared, “Comedy dramas are a sheer joy to watch, they take you through a wheel of emotions. Tiku Weds Sheru will not only leave people with exuberance and merriment with its carefully crafted characters but will also keep them invested in this heartwarming story of shared passion.”