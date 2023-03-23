Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Granted Bail On Personal Bond of Rs 25 Thousand in Hindutva Tweet Case

Kannada Actor Chetan has been granted bail with a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one security by the 32nd ACMM court in the Hindutva tweet case. He was arrested on 21st March by Seshadripuram police for his alleged objectionable tweet on Hindutva. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Bengaluru court. For the uninitiated, the actor had tweeted, “Hindutva is built on lies’.

His tweet that got him into trouble, further read, “Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie 1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie 2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY"

Following this post, Shivakumar, the convenor of Bajrang Dal’s Bengaluru North unit, filed a complaint against the actor. Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed under sections 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes) and 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), of Indian Penal code (IPC).

However, this is not the first time Chetan got into trouble. Earlier, he was arrested for tweeting against Justice Krishna Dixit of the Karnataka High Court, who was then hearing the hijab matter. He was detained in February last year. In October of last year, another FIR was also filed against Chetan Kumar for making derogatory statements regarding the film Kantara. In his remarks on the film, Chetan said that Brahmanism and tribal culture coexisted.

