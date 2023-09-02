Kannada Actor Darshan’s New Look Goes Viral

Kannada actor-producer Darshan Thoogudeepa needs no introduction. He has a huge fan base and a vibrant social media presence. Recently, a clip featuring his new look went viral, garnering everyone’s attention. In the video, Darshan was seen donning a blue-printed T-shirt. He accessorised his look with a silver chain. He was also seen wearing a red tika on his forehead. Fans are now comparing his new look with an old photo of him from the early days of his career. In his old photo, Darshan was seen in a black shirt and was looking intensely towards the camera. The hairstyle in both photos are exactly the same. “Boss vintage look and vibes back," read the post’s caption.

Darshan began his acting career with daily soaps and small films in the mid-1990s. He made his film debut with a lead role in the 2002-film Majestic. He got his breakthrough after appearing in the 2003-film Kariya. The film was written and directed by Prem, and it also starred Abinayasri in the lead role, along with Mico Nagaraj, Umesh Punga, Nanda Kishore, Dashavara Chandru, and Nandesh in the supporting roles. The movie was a blockbuster. Later, its sequel titled Kariya 2 was also released in 2017. Both movies were produced by Anekal Balaraju.

Darshan never looked back thereafter. He worked in popular films like Kalasipalya (2005), Gaja (2008), Saarathi (2011), Chingari (2012), Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (2012), Bulbul (2013), Ambareesha (2014), Mr Airavata (2015), Tarak (2017), Yajamana (2019), and Kurukshetra (2019).

He was recently seen in the K action drama film Kranti. The movie was written and directed by V Harikrishna, and produced by B Suresha and Shylaja Nag under the banner of Media House Studio. It also stars Rachita Ram and Ravichandran in important roles.

Darshan will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Kaatera. The action drama film was directed by Tharun Sudhir and also stars actors like Aradhana Ram, Jagapathi Babu, and Kumar Govind. The music for the movie will be composed by V Harikrishna, while the cinematography and editing will be handled by Sudhakar S Raj and KM Prakash, respectively.